'Jeopardy!' champion donates portion of winnings to cancer walk in Alex Trebek's name

CHICAGO - The 'Jeopardy!' superstar who earned over $2.4 million as a contestant on the show has donated a portion of his winnings to a Chicago-area pancreatic cancer walk in Alex Trebek's name.

The long-time host announced his cancer diagnosis earlier this year. James Holzhauer, who won 32 straight games, donated a portion of his earnings to pancreatic cancer research to honor Trebek.

"For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors," Holzhauer wrote.

Trebek has recently said his treatment has been going well and that he is "near remission."