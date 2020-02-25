Jens Nygaard Knudsen, the designer who created the Lego minifigure, dies at 78

Jens Nygaard Knudsen Photo: Twitter/Lego

Jens Nygaard Knudsen, the man who created the Lego minifigure, has died at the age of 78.

CNN reports that Knudsen was responsible for developing the small Lego figures before they were released to the public in 1978.

Knudsen worked at Lego for 32 years.

He suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and passed away on February 19 in western Denmark, former colleague Niels Milan Pedersen told the AFP news agency.