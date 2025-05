Jenny Richardson Fore projected as winner of judgeship for 21st JDC juvenile court

Jenny Richardson Fore will be elected as judge on the 21st Judicial District juvenile court bench Saturday night, WBRZ projects.

Fore and Jessica C. Ledet initially advanced to a runoff to replace Blair Edwards, who was elected last year to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal. The position covers Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes.

Fore, from Livingston Parish, formerly clerked for Edwards in juvenile court and is an assistant public defender.

Ledet is from St. Helena Parish and is the prosecutor for the town of Independence in Tangipahoa Parish. She also represents parents in the 21st Judicial District court for children in need of care.

Fore led by over 5,000 votes with all 80 precincts reporting; she won 71.55% to Ledet's 28.45%.