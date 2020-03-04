Jennings woman accused of setting fire to home, kids inside

Mandy Rochelle Photo: Jefferson Davis Parish Jail

JENNINGS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman is in custody, accused of setting on fire the house she was renting with her three children inside.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office, in a news release, said agents arrested Mandy Rochelle, 31, on one count of aggravated arson.

The Jennings Fire Department responded to a call about a residential fire just after 9 p.m. on Monday in Jennings. After the fire was extinguished, investigators said there were multiple areas of origin and that the fires were intentionally set, the fire marshal’s office said.

Investigators learned Rochelle and her estranged husband, Wilbert Rochelle Jr., 37, had argued prior to the fire, but the husband had left the home before the blaze began. Rochelle’s three children were in the home at the time of the fire, ages 12, 9 and 6, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Wilbert Rochelle was later arrested on a charge of domestic abuse aggravated assault.

It was unknown if Mandy Rochelle or Wilbert Rochelle had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.