Jennings police urge public to assist in search for runaway teen

54 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 February 14, 2020 11:21 AM February 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JEFFERSON PARISH - Police in Jennings are asking the public to keep an eye out for a runaway teen named Jazzlynn.

An image of the 16-year-old was shared on the Jennings Police Department's Facebook page, Friday morning along with a post urging anyone who sees Jazzlynn to immediately contact the Jennings Police Department at (337) 821-5513. 
  
 

