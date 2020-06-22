Jennings man killed during crash involving farm tractor

ACADIA PARISH - Louisiana State Police report that a Jennings man lost his life during a Saturday evening traffic incident.

According to police, 43-year-old Frank Zaunbrecher was headed west on Acadia Parish's US Highway 90, near 13th Street, East of Mermentau in a New Holland articulating farm tractor when the tractor ran off the right side of the road.

Police say the tractor hit a culvert before reentering the roadway, crossing both east and westbound lanes, and landing in a ditch on the south side of the road. As the tractor headed into the ditch, Zaunbrecher fell from its cab.

Zaunbrecher was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident, and the Acadia Parish Coroner's Office pronounced him deceased at the scene of the crash.

Police say impairment is unknown at this time, but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.

The tragic crash remains under investigation.