Jena Fire Dept works to honor late fire chief's memory

JENA — Chief Bobby Strozier of Eden Fellowship Vol. Fire Department and LSU FETI passed away last Thursday, according to Jena Fire Department.

Chief Strozier a veteran who served with the Navy worked as a first responder for over 30 years.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal expressed its grief and offered condolences to Chief Strozier's loved ones, Sunday.

The Jena Fire Department is working to honor his memory by means of a memorial project.

They explained, via their Facebook page, that they're hoping to collect a patch from all departments Chief Strozier had any affiliation with, as an instructor or otherwise.

The Chief's cause of death has not been announced at this time.

A memorial service will be held after restrictions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak have been lifted.