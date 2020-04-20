59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jena Fire Dept works to honor late fire chief's memory

2 hours 54 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 April 20, 2020 4:59 AM April 20, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JENA — Chief Bobby Strozier of Eden Fellowship Vol. Fire Department and LSU FETI passed away last Thursday, according to Jena Fire Department. 

Chief Strozier a veteran who served with the Navy worked as a first responder for over 30 years.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal expressed its grief and offered condolences to Chief Strozier's loved ones, Sunday. 

 

The Jena Fire Department is working to honor his memory by means of a memorial project. 

They explained, via their Facebook page, that they're hoping to collect a patch from all departments Chief Strozier had any affiliation with, as an instructor or otherwise. 

The Chief's cause of death has not been announced at this time. 

A memorial service will be held after restrictions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak have been lifted. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days