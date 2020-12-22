40°
Latest Weather Blog
Jehovah-Jireh overcomes first half deficit to down Live Oak
After being down at the half, JP Ricks and Jehovah-Jireh roared back for a double digit win over Live Oak at the Walker Christmas Classic 70-53.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Plans for second solar farm generates concern in WBR
-
As Jupiter and Saturn align, dozens show up to see rare 'Great...
-
Hundreds of poinsettias donated to BRG hospitals during holiday season
-
Mardi Gras 2021: Pointe Coupee Parish officials cancel upcoming Mardi Gras season
-
Biden receives COVID vaccine Monday
Sports Video
-
Walker edges Bossier in night cap of Walker Christmas Classic
-
Jehovah-Jireh downs Live Oak at Walker Christmas Classic
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide