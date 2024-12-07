51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jefferson United Methodist Church hosting 'First Christmas' play on Dec. 15

2 hours 29 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, December 07 2024 Dec 7, 2024 December 07, 2024 11:41 AM December 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Jefferson United Methodist Church next weekend is hosting the play "First Christmas," telling the story of those involved in the Nativity. 

Randy Rice visited WBRZ on Saturday to talk about the play, which has showtimes at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. 

Tickets are available through the church's website, www.jumcbr.org.

Trending News

The church is located on Jefferson Highway between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Airline Highway.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days