Jefferson school board might name Kenner school after Benson

May 05, 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NOLA.com
GRETNA, La. (AP) - The Jefferson Parish School Board will consider a measure to rename a Louisiana school after the late Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson.
  
The New Orleans Advocate reports the measure to rename Theodore Roosevelt Middle School in Kenner was introduced during the board's meeting last week. Superintendent Cade Brumley says the matter will have to be placed on two future meeting agendas before it can be approved.
  
He says the school could be renamed Tom Benson Elementary School in time for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. Roosevelt is scheduled to move from a middle school next year to one that is K-8.
  
Brumley says the Saints and Pelicans organization lives in Jefferson Parish and it makes sense to develop a partnership. He says details of the proposed partnership won't be finalized until the name change gets final approval.
  
