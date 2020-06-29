89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jefferson Parish will enforce mask requirement

2 hours 13 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 June 29, 2020 4:22 PM June 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Testing site in Jefferson Parish (photo via WWL-TV)

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng announced Monday the parish will begin requiring face masks in public.

According to the announcement from the parish, patrons will be required to wear a face-covering in order to access businesses parish-wide. The parish president will sign an emergency proclamation, which is expected to go into effect Wednesday.

The news comes less than a week after New Orleans announced a similar requirement for those out in public.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said last week that she currently has no plans to make masks mandatory.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days