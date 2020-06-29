Jefferson Parish will enforce mask requirement

Testing site in Jefferson Parish (photo via WWL-TV)

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng announced Monday the parish will begin requiring face masks in public.

According to the announcement from the parish, patrons will be required to wear a face-covering in order to access businesses parish-wide. The parish president will sign an emergency proclamation, which is expected to go into effect Wednesday.

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng will sign an emergency proclamation effective on Wednesday, July 1 requiring patrons to wear masks or face coverings to gain access into all businesses located in Jefferson Parish. pic.twitter.com/K2KpyzfxlY — Jefferson Parish (@JeffParishGov) June 29, 2020

JP President: 'I'm very concerned that with the new cases coming in, it's the young people who are carrying this." — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) June 29, 2020

The news comes less than a week after New Orleans announced a similar requirement for those out in public.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said last week that she currently has no plans to make masks mandatory.