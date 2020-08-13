Jefferson Parish starts planning for Mardi Gras 2021; some NOLA parades might change location

NEW ORLEANS - On Tuesday Jefferson Parish officials met with the captains of multiple Carnival krewes to discuss future plans about Mardi Gras 2021.

Officials talked about the parades listed below that are in the tentative 2021 calendar:

Little Rascals, Sun., Jan. 31, noon

Adonis, Sat., Feb. 6, 11:45 a.m.

Excalibur, Fri, Feb. 5, time to be announced

Madhatters, Sat., Feb. 6, time to be announced

Centurians, Sat., Feb. 6, time to be announced

Atlas, Sun., Feb. 7, time to be announced

Kings, Sun., Feb. 7, time to be announced

Athena, Sun., Feb. 14, time to be announced

Pandora, Sun., Feb. 14, time to be announced

Argus, Mardi Gras, Feb. 16, 10 a.m.

Elks Truck parade, Feb. 16, follows Argus

Jefferson Truck parade, Feb. 16, follows Argus

According to The Advocate, a Jefferson Parish representative said that, “we’ve had some calls from New Orleans parades, but nothing definite,” hinting that some Orleans Parish parades might take place in Jefferson Parish next year.

Compared to Orleans Parish, Jefferson Parish Carnival has only has minor problems, so there could be a possibility of Orleans Parish parades rolling in a new location.

A Jefferson Parish representative has commented saying that plans for Carnival 2021 are still in up in the air though.

The deadline to apply for a parading permit in the parish was extended by three weeks into late August.