Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputy's belt stops bullet in River Ridge shooting

River Ridge - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputy was shot in River Ridge Thursday night.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. on Melrose Lane.

Authorities say the bullet hit the deputy's gun belt. The deputy was not seriously injured.

According to WWL, a suspect was captured around 9:40 p.m. by K-9.

Officials have not said what led to the shooting.