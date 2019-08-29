80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputy's belt stops bullet in River Ridge shooting

1 hour 33 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, August 29 2019 Aug 29, 2019 August 29, 2019 9:28 PM August 29, 2019 in News
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff

River Ridge - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputy was shot in River Ridge Thursday night.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. on Melrose Lane.

Authorities say the bullet hit the deputy's gun belt. The deputy was not seriously injured.

According to WWL, a suspect was captured around 9:40 p.m. by K-9. 

Officials have not said what led to the shooting.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days