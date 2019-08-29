81°
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputy shot in River Ridge
River Ridge - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputy was shot in River Ridge Thursday night.
It happened around 7:00 p.m. on Melrose Lane.
According to authorities the bullet hit his gun belt. The extent of his injuries are unknown, but he is expected to recover.
Officials have not said what led to the shooting.
