81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputy shot in River Ridge

8 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, August 29 2019 Aug 29, 2019 August 29, 2019 9:28 PM August 29, 2019 in News
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff

River Ridge - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputy was shot in River Ridge Thursday night.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. on Melrose Lane.

According to authorities the bullet hit his gun belt. The extent of his injuries are unknown, but he is expected to recover.

Officials have not said what led to the shooting.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days