Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputy's belt stops bullet in River Ridge shooting
River Ridge - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputy was shot in River Ridge Thursday night.
It happened around 7:00 p.m. on Melrose Lane.
Authorities say the bullet hit the deputy's gun belt. The deputy was not seriously injured.
According to WWL, a suspect was captured around 9:40 p.m. by K-9.
Officials have not said what led to the shooting.
