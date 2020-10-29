Jefferson Parish officials urge residents to remain home, limit use of warm water

JEFFERSON PARISH — Jefferson Parish officials are assessing damage and preparing to begin storm debris pickup the morning after Hurricane Zeta ripped through the region.

What daylight brings after Hurricane Zeta- our teams are assessing the parish and clearing the way. There are many... Posted by Cynthia Lee Sheng - Parish President on Thursday, October 29, 2020

According to WWL-TV, on Thursday morning, Jefferson Parish officials have asked residents to remain home, outside of emergency/necessary outings, and to avoid using warm water if at all possible.

Emergency Management Director Joe Valiente told WWL-TV that many area roads are littered with downed trees and power lines and most of the parish’s traffic signals are not working, making travel a treacherous situation.

If locals took to the roadways, not only would the downed limbs make their drive treacherous, but they'd impede the efforts of emergency and repair crews who are in the midst of assessing damage and performing repairs.

“If you need to go to the grocery store, if you need to go to the pharmacy, that’s one thing… most of our traffic signal lights are down. It’s just not a safe thing to do. We really need one more day to assess damage,” he said on the Eyewitness Morning News.

Valiente also urged residents to limit their use of warm water since the parish’s water plant is on generator power and taxing the system could cause problems. Wednesday they asked residents to limit warm showers, washing dishes and clothes unless absolutely necessary.

Valiente added that the 911 call center was inundated with calls on Wednesday, with a steady stream of about 600 calls per hour coming in.

As of 8 a.m., Thursday, a total of 176,041 Jefferson Parish residents are without power.

Jefferson Parish officials are beginning debris pickup Thursday and will, reportedly, receive assistance from the National Guard.