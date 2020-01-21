Jefferson Hwy. closed after crash knocks power lines across roadway

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning, over 500 customers along Jefferson Highway were left without power when a car ran into two poles, downing them.

As a result, Jefferson Highway was closed from the Baton Rouge Country Club to the I-12 overpass, near Drusilla Lane.

Click HERE for a live traffic map.

Entergy is still working to resolve the issue and says it's in the process of 'switching' customers, which means the majority of customers without power will likely have electricity returned shortly.

But, Entergy warns that a handful of customers may continue without electricity for some time.

The company was unable to provide a specific time of power restoration and as of now, there is no word on whether or not the car accident caused any injuries.

This article will be updated as Entergy and other first responders continue to respond to the incident.



