Jeff Landry beats Shawn Wilson, avoids runoff to become Louisiana's next governor
BATON ROUGE - Former State Attorney General Jeff Landry is projected to become Louisiana's next governor, beating former DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson outright in Saturday's election.
With more than 3,800 of all 3,929 precincts reporting, Landry was ahead with 52 percent of the total vote, enough to avoid a runoff election next month. Wilson was behind with 26 percent.
Landry has long been the Republican frontrunner in the election, while Wilson was the sole Democrat in the race.
This is developing story.
