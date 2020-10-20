Jeff Bridges announces he's been diagnosed with lymphoma

Award-winning actor Jeff Bridges revealed his cancer diagnosis via Twitter on Monday.

"I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," Bridges tweeted.

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.



I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.



I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

Lymphoma is a form of cancer that affects the lymph system, or "tissues and organs that produce, store, and carry white blood cells that fight infections," according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The two main types of lymphoma are Hodgkin, which spreads in an orderly manner through lymph nodes, and Non-Hodgkin, which spreads in a non-orderly fashion, according to the CDC.

Bridges was the recipient of the 2019 Golden Globes.

"Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, 'We are all in this together.' Jeff, we are all in this together with you," a statement from FX, Touchstone Television, Hulu and FXP read Monday.