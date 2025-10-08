81°
Latest Weather Blog
Jeanerette man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at occupied house
JEANERETTE — A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly shot at a house with people inside in Jeanerette, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.
Javon Joseph Robertson, 22, faces an attempted second-degree murder charge for the shooting that happened months prior in April.
Deputies responded to a shooting call on Desonier Road for someone shooting at a home. Through their investigation, deputies identified Robertson as the suspect.
On Tuesday, deputies found that Robertson was already being held at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for charges related to a separate incident.
Trending News
Robertson was also charged with illegal use of weapons.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested after shot fired during argument near Albany
-
St. Tammany Parish Councilwoman announces U.S. Senate bid, will challenge Bill Cassidy
-
Report: Ex-pediatrician guilty of possession of child porn gets 10 years in...
-
Derrick Groves, last of 10 inmates who escaped NOLA jail, captured in...
-
Tesla offers cheaper versions of 2 electric vehicles in bid to win...