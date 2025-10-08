Jeanerette man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at occupied house

JEANERETTE — A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly shot at a house with people inside in Jeanerette, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Javon Joseph Robertson, 22, faces an attempted second-degree murder charge for the shooting that happened months prior in April.

Deputies responded to a shooting call on Desonier Road for someone shooting at a home. Through their investigation, deputies identified Robertson as the suspect.

On Tuesday, deputies found that Robertson was already being held at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for charges related to a separate incident.

Robertson was also charged with illegal use of weapons.