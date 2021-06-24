91°
JazzFest announces 2021 lineup
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans JazzFest officially unveiled the lineup of performers for the upcoming fall festival.
Headliners for the show include, Lizzo, the Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company, and Demi Lovato. The festival will run Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17.
Passes for each weekend can be purchased here.
Jazz Fest 2021 Music Lineup Announced!— New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) June 24, 2021
3-Day Weekend Passes and VIP Packages on sale now!°View the lineup and ticket information at https://t.co/dApNCrvPYZ°#jazzfest pic.twitter.com/cXCVXMZxcj
Check out the full lineup below.
