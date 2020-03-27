Jazz players, staff cleared of coronavirus by Utah Dept. of Health

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune)

All Jazz players, including Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert as well as the rest of their staff have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health.

This comes after they completed the time required to isolate themselves and quarantine after being exposed to the coronovirus.

The players and staff no longer pose a risk to infection to others, regardless of prior testing status according to the Utah Department of Health.