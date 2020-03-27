85°
Jazz players, staff cleared of coronavirus by Utah Dept. of Health

2 hours 12 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 March 27, 2020 12:00 PM March 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman
All Jazz players, including Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert as well as the rest of their staff have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health. 

This comes after they completed the time required to isolate themselves and quarantine after being exposed to the coronovirus. 

The players and staff no longer pose a risk to infection to others, regardless of prior testing status according to the Utah Department of Health.

