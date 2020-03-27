85°
Jazz players, staff cleared of coronavirus by Utah Dept. of Health
All Jazz players, including Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert as well as the rest of their staff have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health.
This comes after they completed the time required to isolate themselves and quarantine after being exposed to the coronovirus.
The players and staff no longer pose a risk to infection to others, regardless of prior testing status according to the Utah Department of Health.
All Utah Jazz players and personnel -- including Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell -- have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health, per team. DOH has determined that no Jazz player/staffer poses a risk of infection to others.— Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) March 27, 2020
