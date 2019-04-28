74°
Latest Weather Blog
Jazz Fest weekend closes with Van Morrison, Marsalis tribute
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The first weekend of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival closes out with Van Morrison and a special performance by the Marsalis family.
Van Morrison will close the main stage Sunday while J. Balvin closes the Gentilly Stage, and Al Green closes the Congo Square Stage.
At the Jazz tent, one of the city's most storied musical families comes together. Wynton, Brandford, Delfeayo and Jason Marsalis will be performing in a tribute to their father, Ellis.
Ellis Marsalis is a longtime jazz musician and educator who's taught a who's-who of New Orleans musicians.
Frequent jazz fest performers Irma Thomas and Bonnie Raitt will also team up with Davell Crawford, Jon Cleary, and Al "Lil Fats" Jackson for a tribute to Fats Domino and Dave Bartholomew.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Peace rally held in slaying of 14-year-old Plaquemine boy
-
'Another senseless killing;' Police investigating deadly shooting on N. 35th Street
-
Teen driver arrested after deadly crash on Jefferson Highway Friday
-
Local non-profit restores elderly woman's home for 'National Rebuilding Day'
-
As protesters picket deadly deputy-involved shooting, lawman spotted in uniform