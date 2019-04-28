74°
Jazz Fest weekend closes with Van Morrison, Marsalis tribute

Sunday, April 28 2019
Source: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The first weekend of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival closes out with Van Morrison and a special performance by the Marsalis family.
  
Van Morrison will close the main stage Sunday while J. Balvin closes the Gentilly Stage, and Al Green closes the Congo Square Stage.
  
At the Jazz tent, one of the city's most storied musical families comes together. Wynton, Brandford, Delfeayo and Jason Marsalis will be performing in a tribute to their father, Ellis.
  
Ellis Marsalis is a longtime jazz musician and educator who's taught a who's-who of New Orleans musicians.
  
Frequent jazz fest performers Irma Thomas and Bonnie Raitt will also team up with Davell Crawford, Jon Cleary, and Al "Lil Fats" Jackson for a tribute to Fats Domino and Dave Bartholomew.
