Jazz Fest kicks off with hometown favorites Connick, Neville
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival kicks off with performances by some hometown favorites.
Pianist, vocalist and New Orleans native Harry Connick Jr. will close out the Acura Stage Friday while Aaron Neville closes out the Blues Tent.
The seven-day festival wraps over two weekends. In addition to eleven stages of music there is a cultural exchange area that this year is dedicated to Cuba. That area will feature music, foods and crafts from Cuba.
Throughout the day there are also parades through the fairgrounds by Mardi Gras Indian tribes and the city's social aid and pleasure clubs.
The weather is always a big topic of discussion at Jazz Fest. The weekend forecast calls for cloudy skies on both the opening day and Saturday, with rain probable on Sunday.
