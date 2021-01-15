57°
Jazz Fest 2021 rescheduled to October due to coronavirus concerns

Friday, January 15 2021
Source: WWL-TV
NEW ORLEANS - The 2021 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival will now take place in October because of coronavirus concerns, WWL reports.

The festival will take place over two three-day weekends, Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17.

The two eventful weekends will follow French Quarter Fest, which was rescheduled for Sept. 30 to Oct. 3.

Jazz Fest was originally scheduled for the end of April and early May.

