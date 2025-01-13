51°
Jayden Daniels leads Washington to first playoff win since 2005

5 hours 40 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, January 12 2025 Jan 12, 2025 January 12, 2025 11:10 PM January 12, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

TAMPA, Florida - Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' fairytale rookie season in the NFL continues.

Daniels led Washington to a win over Tampa Bay in an NFC Wild Card Round playoff game Sunday night, giving the Commanders Franchise its first playoff win since 2003.

Washington kicker Zane Gonzales made a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the Commanders a 23-20 victory.

Daniels threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 36 yards.

Washington will play the NFC's top seed Detroit in the NFC Divisional Round next Saturday at 7 p.m.

