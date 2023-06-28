Jay Johnson wins National Baseball Coach of the Year award, key to the city

BATON ROUGE - Along with a NCAA trophy and a championship ring on the way, Jay Johnson is taking home the National Baseball Coach of the Year award and a key to the city of Baton Rouge.

Johnson won the American Baseball Coaches Association award for best NCAA DI coach during the 2023 season.

During a celebration for the Tigers on Wednesday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome gave Johnson a key to Baton Rouge.

There has been no word on designs for championship rings yet.