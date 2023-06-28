85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jay Johnson wins National Baseball Coach of the Year award, key to the city

3 hours 31 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, June 28 2023 Jun 28, 2023 June 28, 2023 8:00 PM June 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Along with a NCAA trophy and a championship ring on the way, Jay Johnson is taking home the National Baseball Coach of the Year award and a key to the city of Baton Rouge. 

Johnson won the American Baseball Coaches Association award for best NCAA DI coach during the 2023 season. 

During a celebration for the Tigers on Wednesday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome gave Johnson a key to Baton Rouge. 

Trending News

There has been no word on designs for championship rings yet. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days