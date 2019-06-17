Jay D's Mexican-inspired 'streetcorn' cornbread

BATON ROUGE - Chef and Baton Rouge food blogger Jay Ducote dropped by News 2 at 4 Tuesday with news of a future culinary collaboration that will be sure to break you out of the post-holiday doldrums. He even brought along a quick recipe to give us a taste of the flavors that will be central to the upcoming event.

After you've waded your way through the holidays, Jay says the January 20th "The Truck, The Brewer, and The Blogger" pop-up dinner will be great way to rapidly infuse some authentic Mexican inspired tastes back into your diet to leave the turkey and fruitcake behind. The 4th installment of the dinner series will feature the talents of Jay himself, Chef Chris Wadsworth of the Taco de Paco food truck and Cupcake Genius Christina Stephens as they take on the street food tastes of Mexico. In addition to the food, there will be plenty of beer to accompany the six-course dinner as the event will again be held at the Tin Roof Brewing Company in Baton Rouge.

Chef Ducote demonstrated one of the early courses on the 4 p.m. show as he prepared a Mexican street-style cornbread in studio. To make the hors d'oeuvre, he started with the typical ingredients of your average cornbread (cornmeal, sugar, flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, eggs) and added fresh roasted corn to the mix. Inside of a ring mold, he shapes the cornbread before topping with queso fresco cheese, lime and chili powder. The final baked product leaves an impression of the roasted, cheese topped corn that is an immensely popular street food in the cities and towns of Mexico.

If food in the vein of Jay D's Mexican "streetcorn" sounds like your thing, you can get more information about the January event by visiting the pop-up dinner's eventbrite page. The whole menu and other details about the event are available on Jay D's bite and booze website. Check out the attached video to get a special promo code that will knock $10 off the cost of your ticket!