Jaws actress, Lee Fierro, passes away due to virus-related complications
An actress from the classic hit Jaws passed away due to coronavirus-related complications over the weekend.
Variety reports that Lee Fierro, best known for her role as Mrs. Kintner in the beloved 1975 film was a resident of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts and died while under the care of a local assisted living facility.
A small service, due to the social distancing rules in place during the coronavirus pandemic, is being planned by Fierro’s family in Ohio and a separate memorial service is being planned in Martha's Vineyard at a later date.
Fierro was 91 years old.
