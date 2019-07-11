Jared Poche, record-setting LSU pitcher, announces retirement from baseball

BATON ROUGE - Jared Poché, the winningest pitcher in LSU Baseball history, has announced he's retiring from the game at just 24 years old.

Poché made the announcement on Instagram Thursday morning, saying the time has come for him to walk away.

"For some, it’s a 20 year MLB career and for others it will always feel too soon. I am at peace with this decision I have made and will face this next chapter in my life with the same energy and work ethic that I brought to the field each and every day," the post read in part.

Poché won 39 games with LSU and led the team to the College World Series in his senior year. He was drafted in the ninth round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Oakland A's.