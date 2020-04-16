56°
Japan PM issues state of emergency for nation

Thursday, April 16 2020
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Tokyo, Japan

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a state of emergency for all of Japan.

Abe says the measure takes effect Friday and lasts until May 6, the end of Japan’s “golden week” holidays.

He says the nationwide state of emergency is aimed at stopping cross-border movement of people and achieve as much as 80% of social distancing “to overcome this national crisis in an all-out national effort.”

Abe’s previous state of declaration on April 7 only covered Tokyo and six other prefectures deemed at highest risks of infection.

He initially issued a stay home request only to the people in those areas, though later expanded the measure to the rest of the country.

Abe also announced 100,000-yen ($930) cash handouts to all 120 million Japanese citizens.

Japan has more than 9,000 virus cases and about 150 deaths.

