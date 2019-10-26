Jane Fonda accepts BAFTA award while being arrested

Jane Fonda in zip-tie cuffs as she accepts BAFTA award Photo: Getty images/Entertainment Weekly

WASHINGTON - Iconic actress, Jane Fonda accepted a BAFTA award while being arrested by authorities.

According to Entertainment Weekly, for the third Friday in a row, Fonda was arrested in Washington D.C. for participating in a climate change awareness demonstration. But this time, while being led away by police Fonda took the opportunity to accept her BAFTA award.

She was scheduled to attend BAFTA LA's annual celebration that evening, where she would accept the Stanley Kubrick award for excellence in film.

But being arrested on the other side of the country meant Fonda wouldn't be able to attend. This didn't stop her from delivering a speech.

While being led away in zip-tie cuffs, the actress seized the moment and made her acceptance speech, saying, “Thank you BAFTA... BAFTA, thank you for the Stanley Kubrick award for excellence in film. I’m sorry I’m not there, I’m very honored.”

Fonda, 81, has been vocal about her support of climate change activists. She says she plans to show her support of the proposed Green New Deal by participating in climate change awareness demonstrations every week until January 2020.