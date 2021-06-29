Jamie Lynn Spears says she supports her sister's plea for freedom

Britney Spears (left) and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears (right).

After one of the world's most popular music sensations openly admitted that she was depressed due to the "abusive" day-to-day ramifications of a court-ordered conservatorship, the star's younger sister is speaking up on behalf of her world famous sibling.

On June 23, Britney Spears asked a judge to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008.

Since Spears' emotional plea to the judge was made public, her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has voiced her support of her sibling's request.

Despite a ten year age gap between the sisters, they've reportedly been quite close over the years.

According to CNN, Jamie Lynn says she's proud of her sister for speaking out.

The actress and country music singer took to Instagram to offer her support, saying, "Now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feeI I need to say."

During last week's hearing, Spears unleashed a hail of accusations against her conservator/father, insinuating that he used his authority over her in the way a sex trafficker would.

Spears also revealed that she'd felt forced to perform, take medication, and attend therapy against her will under the conservatorship.

In the video shared Monday, Spears' younger sister, Jamie Lynn, said she'd previously spoken to Spears about hiring a new attorney, since the singer's longtime counsel, Samuel D. Ingham, was appointed by the court.

"I'm so proud of her for using her voice," Jamie Lynn said in the post. "I'm so proud of her for requesting new counsel, like I told her many years ago. Oh, not in a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters ... If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that one hundred percent because I support my sister, I love my sister. Always have, always will."

The Sweet Magnolia's star then went on to defend her decision not to publicly address her sister's conservatorship in the past.

"Maybe I didn't support the way the public would like me to -- with a hashtag on a public platform -- but I can assure you that I support my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after," the star said.

"Let's keep praying," Jamie Lynn concluded her post. "That's all."

During the older Spears' appeal to a judge last Wednesday, the famous entertainer said she would like to sue her "whole family," and used an expletive to reiterate the fact that she felt no one her family had come to her aid over the years.