James Taylor to perform at Smoothie King Center, May 15

33 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 January 23, 2020 8:44 AM January 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
James Taylor

NEW ORLEANS - James Taylor and his All-Star Band are scheduled to perform at the New Orleans Smoothie King Center Friday, May 15. 

Taylor is no stranger to Louisiana, for the past couple of years he's performed in Baton Rouge at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena every February. 

This year, shortly after Taylor's performance in New Orleans he will release a new album entitled, American Standard. 

On May 15, Taylor will be joined on stage by special guest, singer/songwriter, Jackson Browne.   

Click here for more information about the upcoming concert. 

