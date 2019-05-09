Latest Weather Blog
James Cameron salutes 'Endgame' for sinking 'Titanic' record
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Filmmaker James Cameron has no bad blood with the Avengers, even though "Endgame" has eclipsed "Titanic's" worldwide record and bumped the 1997 blockbuster to third place.
Cameron tweeted a note Wednesday to Marvel president Kevin Feige and its employees congratulating the company for its success. Cameron writes that an iceberg sank the real Titanic, but it took the Avengers to sink his "Titanic."
The accompanying image shows the Titanic crashing into a massive Avengers logo.
May 9, 2019
The studio, he says, has shown that the movie industry is alive and well and bigger than ever. But "Avengers: Endgame" still has another Cameron film to conquer to get to the top. "Avatar" remains the highest-grossing film of all time with $2.8 billion worldwide, not accounting for inflation.
"Avengers: Endgame" has earned $2.3 billion.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputy fired after video shows him slamming suspect's head into SUV
-
Mayor to consider budget cut in preparation for St. George split
-
Man charged with burglary may have pulled off more complicated crime
-
City department heads react to mayor's request for proposed budget cuts
-
Possible tornado touches down in Zachary