Latest Weather Blog
James Anderson, top Pentagon policy official, resigns
James Anderson, the acting Under Secretary of Defense, resigned Tuesday, according to two US defense officials, a day after President Donald Trump fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, CNN reports.
As the Pentagon's top policy official, Anderson has been the acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy since June of 2020, following John Rood's termination by the Trump administration in February.
Apparently, Rood and the administration could not come to an agreement on certain policy issues.
It was not immediately clear whether Anderson was asked to step down or voluntarily tendered his resignation.
Anderson has been at the Pentagon since 2018, serving first as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities and later became the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy before taking over the top policy job upon Rood's ouster.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
McDonald's to launch plant-based line, starting with its new plant-based burger
-
Metro Council to discuss proposed changes to city-parish gov't structure tonight
-
Three BR Police Officers on leave after an LSU football player claimed...
-
LSU football team handles COVID outbreak as Myles Brenan continues to recover...
-
Subtropical Storm Theta forms in the Atlantic
Sports Video
-
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A
-
Expectations for Kwon Alexander for the Saints; Fantasy Focus Week 9 Full
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 5 - Nicholas Johnson
-
'Get it out the mud,' Scotlandville's emotional journey to 4-0
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 6 10-30-2020