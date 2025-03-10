Jambalaya lunches sold at Baton Rouge Clinic to benefit Fill a Prescription for the Needy drive

BATON ROUGE — Jambalaya plate lunches benefitting locals in need of medicine were sold at the Baton Rouge Clinic on Monday.

The proceeds from the lunches went to the St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy and WBRZ's Fill a Prescription for the Needy.

The lunches, prepared by the St. Vincent de Paul kitchen, were sold from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in front of the clinic on Perkins Road.

Donations can also be made at the Baton Rouge Clinic and other participating locations. Click here to learn more about the Fill a Prescription for the Needy drive.