68°
Latest Weather Blog
Jambalaya lunch held by Louisiana Farm Bureau for Pat's Coats for Kids
BATON ROUGE - A jambalaya fundraiser was held Wednesday by Louisiana Farm Bureau to support Pat's Coats for Kids.
Company leaders said it was a great way to get its employees involved and give back to the community.
Trending News
For more information on Pat's Coats for Kids, check here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Third teenager arrested following the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Baton...
-
St. James Parish pumpkin patch, fall festival in full swing
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week
-
Section of Airline Highway near BRPD HQ renamed in honor of law...
-
Residents worry second majority-Black La. congressional district could be lost in Supreme...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball previews the upcoming season at SEC Tipoff
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week
-
Southern looks to turn things around after their worst start in 54...
-
LSU women's basketball ranked in preseason Top 5 as Kim Mulkey enters...
-
Week 6 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW