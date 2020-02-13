Jake Manship named COO of Manship Media

BATON ROUGE - Manship Media announced Jake Manship has been appointed Chief Operating Officer.

Jake Manship transferred to WBRZ in 2013 after the Manship family sold The Advocate. Jake has held several roles at The Advocate and WBRZ.

WBRZ General Manager Rocky Daboval said, “Over the last 7 years I have watched Jake grow, working alongside employees in every department. He understands the opportunities of our industry, and he has the vision to grow these companies in our ever-changing environment. I will continue to work alongside with Jake as he assumes more responsibilities while carving out Manship Media’s niche. It’s a great time for young people with passion and vision to be in our industry”.

Jake Manship, a father of two, also serves on the boards of the Louisiana Association of Broadcasting, YMCA and People's Health.

"Jake's Appointment will ensure the Manship family remains involved serving our communities," said Manship Media CEO Richard Manship.