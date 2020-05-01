Jake Dalton - Meteorologist

Jake Dalton was first interested in weather at a young age while growing up right here in southeast Louisiana. The always-changing Louisiana weather was fascinating to him, and after experiencing Hurricane Katrina first-hand in 2005, Jake knew he wanted to be a meteorologist. Jake received his Bachelor's Degree in Meteorology from Mississippi State University. During his senior year at Mississippi State, he began working as the weekend meteorologist at WTOK in Meridian, Mississippi, where he covered multiple severe weather events. Jake joined the WBRZ weather team in April 2020 and is excited to be back at home in south Louisiana. Outside of work, he enjoys running and hanging out at his Baton Rouge home with his dogs.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Twitter: @Jake_WX