Jailer accused of opening cells, letting inmates fight

Photo: The Advocate

GRETNA, La. (AP) - A Louisiana corrections officer has been accused of opening jail cell doors and allowing inmates to fight while he watched from a control booth.

News outlets report 45-year-old Dylan Smith was arrested after an internal investigation by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Records from the sheriff's office show he opened several cells in a solitary confinement area and allowed inmates to beat each other.

Two inmates suffered minor injuries in the fight that happened last week at the Parish Correctional Center in Gretna. Authorities learned about the brawl when one inmate reported it.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde says Smith was booked with malfeasance in office. He was released Friday on a $25,000 bond.

It is unclear if Smith has a lawyer who could comment for him.