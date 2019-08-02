Jailed justice of the peace stripped of title during domestic abuse case

BATON ROUGE – A well-known local justice of the peace has been stripped of his title following reports of serious abuse towards his family.

The state's judiciary commission ordered that Moses Evans be disqualified for exercising any judicial function associated with the title while proceedings are underway regarding the abuse case.

Earlier this week, WBRZ reported that detectives searched the home of Evans at the time surrounding his arrest for security cameras and possible recordings of the torture he’s accused of inflicting on his family.

According to court documents, his home was searched on July 19, the same time he was booked into jail for abuse charges. Three video surveillance systems were taken and nearly 50 items believed to be tools Evans is accused of using to abuse the family – ranging from flashlights, pipes to bullets.