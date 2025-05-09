67°
Jaguar undergrads receive diplomas at Southern University spring 2025 commencement
BATON ROUGE — More than 600 Southern University students are set to graduate this weekend, and SU's undergraduate grads walked the stage Friday morning.
The ceremony, held at the F.G. Clark Activity Center, had a special guest as its keynote speaker: Retired Lt. Gen. Nadja West, the 44th Surgeon General of the U.S. Army.
West was the first Black person ever appointed to the position under President Barack Obama; she was also the highest-ranking female graduate of the U.S. Military Academy.
The undergraduate commencement came after Thursday's graduate school ceremony. Congrats grads!
