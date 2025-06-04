91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jaelyn Drive in Loranger closing Friday as crews make repairs

2 hours 1 minute 12 seconds ago Wednesday, June 04 2025 Jun 4, 2025 June 04, 2025 2:17 PM June 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LORANGER — Jaelyn Drive in Loranger will be closed on Friday as Tangipahoa Parish crews make repairs.

Jaelyn, located off Simmons Road south of La. 442, will be closed to all traffic from 9 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m.

Trending News

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said this is an emergency road closure to replace a damaged culvert.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days