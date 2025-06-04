Jaelyn Drive in Loranger closing Friday as crews make repairs

LORANGER — Jaelyn Drive in Loranger will be closed on Friday as Tangipahoa Parish crews make repairs.

Jaelyn, located off Simmons Road south of La. 442, will be closed to all traffic from 9 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said this is an emergency road closure to replace a damaged culvert.