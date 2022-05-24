82°
Jacob Berry, and Dylan Crews named Semifinals for 2022 Golden Spikes Award
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and infielder Jacob Berry were named as semifinalists for the 2022 Golden Spikes Award. The Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the top amateur baseball player in the country. The award will be presented on June 24th.
Crews was just named the 2022 SEC Co-Player of the Year on Monday. This season he is hitting a .345 batting average with 21 home runs, and 67 RBI's.
Berry, who was also a Golden Spikes semifinalist last season as a freshman at Arizona, earned 2022 second-team All-SEC recognition. He is hitting a team-high .381 with 15 homers, 47 RBI.
