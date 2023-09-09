Jackson State leading Southern University 13-7 at halftime

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: GoJagSports.com

Jackson State is leading the Jags 13-7 after the first half of Southern's home opener on the Bluff. 

Southern announced Friday that the game was sold out, which hasn't happened in more than 20 years. 

