Jacket weather is back

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Temperatures will continue to fall overnight, eventually into the upper 30s by daybreak. Breezy northwest winds will factor in a wind chill, making it feel more like the lower 30s tomorrow morning. Monday afternoon, we'll have full sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Looking Ahead:

High pressure will build in this week, creating sunny skies and cooler temperatures through Wednesday. We will have chilly mornings near at or near freezing Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 50s. Temperatures will begin to rebound again Wednesday afternoon, ahead of another storm system. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday ahead of a cold front. The timing of this system has not been consistent, so you'll want to stay tuned through out the week for the latest details.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

