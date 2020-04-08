83°
Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, commits $1 billion towards virus relief work

1 hour 11 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2020 Apr 8, 2020 April 08, 2020 11:20 AM April 08, 2020 in News
Source: BBC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter and the payment app called 'Square' announced plans to donate 28% of his wealth to virus relief efforts.  Photo: Twitter

Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter and the payment app called 'Square' announced plans to donate 28% of his wealth to virus relief efforts. 

Dorsey tweeted the news Tuesday, saying he will fork over $1 billion to help relieve the effects of novel coronavirus. 

The 43-year-old explained that he will use shares he owns in Square to fund the donations, which will be distributed through the Start Small Foundation.

He went on to say once the relief efforts have served their purpose, any remaining money will be used to support girls health and education as well as research into universal basic income.

The tech industry billionaire is following in the footsteps of his colleagues who've made similar announcements.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg publicly committed $30m, the bulk of which is focused on efforts to create a treatment.

Meanwhile, Amazon's Jeff Bezos informed the public that he's donated $100m to U.S. food banks and Apple's chief executive Tim Cook announced the company would donate medical supplies to Italy, which has been hit hard by the virus.

