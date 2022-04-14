Jacelyn Wheat - Meteorologist

Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat joined the WBRZ family in April 2022. She also interned at WBRZ while attending the University of South Alabama. A native of Gonzales, Wheat grew up with a passion for giving, helping and keeping people safe.

‘As a kid I did not enjoy severe weather, but I was always curious as to how and why some storms formed.’ - Jacelyn Wheat

She mixed her passion for public speaking and her curiosity and sought out a career in meteorology. She enjoys the challenge of forecasting and that’s what she’ll do as the WBRZ weekend meteorologist.

Wheat currently resides in Ascension Parish and enjoys listening to live music, trying new resturants, and shopping.

Twitter: @JacelynWheatWX

FB: Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat